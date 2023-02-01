Nysa Devgn's Friend Orhan Awatramani Opens Up On What He Does For Living, 'I’m Working, But On Myself...'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn's friend Orhan Awatramani, who is popularly known as Orry, recently revealed what he does for a living. The 23-year-old stated that he does a lot of self-reflection, adding that he is working, but on himself.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Orhan said, "I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." "No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself," he further added.

Further describing his profession, Orry said he is a "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator." He further added, "I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat."

"It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now."

Indian social activist Orhan Awatramani is frequently observed at different Bollywood events. He is well-known for allegedly dating Indian actress Jhanvi Kapoor. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was his classmate at Columbia University in New York City.