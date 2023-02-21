nysa-devgn-trolled-for-strained-hindi-speech-during-an-event-videsh-bhej-kar

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn recently attended an event that was initiated by the former's NY Foundation. In rural Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Nysa allegedly met with more than 200 students while opening digital libraries and distributing books. During the event, Nysa gave a speech in Hindi, a video of which surfaced online. Netizens criticized her for her strained Hindi speech.

The video saw her donning a yellow salwar suit. Nysa opted for a minimal makeup and a small bindi. "Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Meri maa ko bhi padhna bohot pasand tha. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Toh aap ko dekh ke… aap ko… (I love to read. Even my mother loved it. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. Looking at you I feel…)," she said.

She further added, "Aap ko padhete huye dekh ke jo mujhe itna pasand hai, mujhe aur bhi khushi hai. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I feel even more happy to see you studying. Don’t stop reading)."

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "@ajaydevgn sir bachcho ko hindi movie hi dikhao kam se kam.. Hindi bolna dur ki baat hai," another one wrote, "Videsh bhej ker English to padaliya, per desh mein rahe ker Hindi nhi sikha pae," a user also supported Nysa and commented, "Nothing wrong... No one is perfect here. But, yes keep learning because, we should respect n learn our language as well," another user wrote, "She just stuck while speaking it doesn’t mean she doesn’t know hindi."

Nysa is the eldest child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. The 19-year-old is often spotted partying and traveling with her friends.