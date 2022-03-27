New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan created a buzz on the internet after she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Nysa was a part of the glamorous Manish Malhotra's show at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The show took place in Delhi. During the show, Manish Malhotra presented his collection Diffuse. In the picture shared by Manish, Nysa looks drop-dead gorgeous, and the star kid is definitely making head turns.

In the picture, Naysa can be seen wearing a thigh-high-slit outfit paired with a multi-colored crop top and a blazer. For make-up, Naysa opted for glossy light lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, bold winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes.

Sharing the picture, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Nysa Devgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe".

Soon after the picture hit the photo-sharing platform, Kajol and Ajay's fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one wrote, "Shee has got a beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father." Another wrote, "She looks like her mother Kajol."

Take a look at the picture shared by Manish Malhotra here:

Apart from Manish Malhotra, Nysa also took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures after the show was over. The star kid can be seen wearing a silver halter dress. Nysa posed with Janhvi, Manish, and Shanaya in one of the pictures.

The fashion show also witnessed Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was the showstopper of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

Talking about Nysa’s father, Ajay Devgn’s work front, the actor has several projects in his pipeline such as Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God, Bholaa, and Drishyam 2.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen