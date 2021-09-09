Nusrat Jahan gave birth to her first child, a baby boy on August 26. Talking about her father she said, "The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together". Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Nusrat Jahan gets angry on being asked about her 'better half' after having giving birth to baby boy; here's what she said



Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently became a mother to a baby boy made her first appearance in public after her delivery at an inauguration of a salon in Kolkata.

All was going well until a reporter present among the other media people asked her a personal question. Yes, at the event new mom Nusrat was asked about her 'better half'. This certainly didn't go down well with the politician and she slammed the journalist by calling the question 'vague'.

Nusrat said, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

She further spoke about motherhood and added, “It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning."

Recently, the actress took to her official social media handle to share a picture of her new look and credited 'daddy' for the click. She wrote “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy"

Take a look at Nusrat Jahan's Instagram pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Nusrat even revealed the name of her son which is Yishaan.

For the unversed, the actress Nusrat welcomed her baby boy last month in August. She got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey during 2019. However, later she claimed their marriage to be invalid since it didn't take place in India.

As per now, she is allegedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta who accompanied Nusrat through her pregnancy days and after that as well.

Meanwhile, surprisingly her ex partner Nikhil Jain wished her after she delivered her baby. He said, I wish the baby boy has a bright future,”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal