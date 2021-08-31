Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday delivered her baby boy. The actress her named his son Ishaan. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor turned Politician, Nusrat Jahan welcomed her baby boy in Kolkata last week. The actress on Monday, August 30 got discharched from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital where she was admitted for her delivery. The videos of her getting discharged is shared online. In the video, apart from Nusrat her rumoured boyfriend, Actor-Politician Yash Dasgupta can also be seen.

Her rumoured boyfriend can be seen carrying the new born in to the car. The actress before getting in the car, ackonwledged the media. Internet users have flooded the video of Nusrat and his-rumoured boyfriend on the social micro blogging sites.

Watch the video here:

Yash Dasgupta also shared an update with media and fans of Nusrat after she delivered her baby. Yash said, "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well."

For unversed, Let us tell you that after Nusrat separated with her ex-husband Nikhil Jain and now there is a lot speculation of Nusrat and Yash Dasgupta being in a relationship. Yash was also present in the hospital at time when Nusrat delivered her baby. Although the news is not confirmed by either of them.

Nikhil Jain on the birth of the baby wished Nusrat and said,“There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”

Yash Dasgupta revealed that Nusrat has named her son 'Ishaan'. Nusrat has not given the baby his father's name which actually grabbed a lot of eyes, for which Single Mothers Association in Kolkata has backed up the actress and supported her decision.

Last year in the month of June, Nusrat Jahan revealed to the world that she is pregnant and shared pictures of her baby bump. Sharing pictures on Instagram she wrote, "“Kindness changes everything.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh