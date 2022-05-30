New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha broke a world record during the promotions of her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', wherein she performed Ghoomar with 6000 women and her co-star Anud Singh. She created the record for the maximum number of people doing the traditional dance form together.

The videos and images of this beautiful moment are going viral on various social media platforms. Thousands of women in traditional Rajasthani attire can be seen in the post shared by the paparazzi. In this, Nusrat also looks gorgeous in purple lehenga-choli. Anud also shared videos and pictures from the event on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living, despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws, and society at large an important lesson. The film promises to tickle funny bones and open the mind to a new way of thinking. Also starring Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 10.

Earlier, Nushrratt had taken to social media to talk about the immense hate she was receiving for endorsing condoms in the film. In a video shared on her Instagram account earlier this month, Nushrratt showed a number of negative comments directed toward her after she shared two posters from the film. She then said, "Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice)."

She had also shared a poster of the film and written, "Sharam toh badtameezi se aani chahiye, suraksha rakhne mein nahi (One should be ashamed of their impolite behaviour than being safe). Yeh suchna hain #JanhitMeinJaari."

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be also seen in 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu', and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha