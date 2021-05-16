Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Here we have brought you hot and sexy pics of actress that will make your heart skip a beat:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the hottest and sizzling actresses of B-town. She made her debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa and then in Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009, but both the films failed to mark a place on the Box Office. In 2010 she starred in Dibakar Banerjee's Love S*x Aur Dhokha, the film received a positive response, however, it was only in 2011 Nusratt rose to fame after starring in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama which marked the debut of Kartik Aaryan. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and she went to give several hit films, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. The actress was recently seen in Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. She garnered immense appreciation for the role of Meenal both from critics and the audience.

Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her stellar looks who loves to keep it chic, bold and elegant. An avid social media user, Nushrratt keeps her fans hooked by dropping scintillating pics of herself. As Nushrratt is going to celebrate her 36th birthday on May 17, here we have brought you hot and sexy pics of actress that will make your heart skip a beat:

Nushrratt's vacation wardrobe gives a tough fight to other celebrities. In one pic, she is seen enjoying the beach view in a yellow bikini, while in another, she lit up the Maldives in red and pink bikinis.

On the work front, Nushratt has several amazing films in her pipeline, which as still filming. She will be next seen in Hurdang alongside Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, Chhorii, an official remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, and last but not the least, Ram Setu co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv