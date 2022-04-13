New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a nurse, along with her husband, who was working at Sonam Kapoor's residence at the national capital for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February.

In a statement, the police said the nurse, identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson, used to take care of Kapoor's mother-in-law while her husband - Naresh Kumar Sagar - is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

However, the Delhi police is yet to recover the stolen jewellery and cash.

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old," a senior Delhi police official told news agency PTI.

The theft, the police said, took place on February 11. On February 23, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Tughlaq Road Police Station by Kapoor's manager and her husband Anand Ahuja's house which employs over 20 people.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), the police said, adding it was later transferred to the Special Staff Branch.

The police said the Crime Branch was also probing the matter, adding that further investigation is underway and most of the people working at the Amrita Shergill Marg house have been questioned.

In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Kapoor's father-in-law's export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

The police had then said that the tricksters had been duping Harish Ahuja's Shahi Export Factory by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licenses, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma