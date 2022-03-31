New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is all set to step into the Bollywood Industry. Nupur, who will be seen in her first Bollywood debut 'Noorani Chehra' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has wrapped the shooting schedule. Giving a sneak peek, Nupur shared a picture alongside her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared a picture where she can be seen sitting next to Nawaz. Sharing the picture, Nupur penned a special note thanking her team and crew. She wrote, “And, it's a wrap. Just finished shooting for my debut film Noorani Chehra and the feeling is unreal.”

Nuper added, “So much love and respect for the entire team that helped this “newbie” evolve into the beauty and depth of Hiba.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her co-stars from whom she has “learnt so much.” For the unverse, Hiba is Nupur's character name in the film.

Take a look at Nupur's post here:

Nupur also thanked her director Navaniat Singh for guiding her all along.

“Thank you to my director Navaniat Singh sir who guided me all along and yet allowed me to have my own vision of the character. So lucky to have had you as my director and friend. She has also thanked the producers “for believing in me and my potential...I hope I didn't let you guys down,” Nupur wrote.

The post garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and other celebs as well. Sonnalli Seygall, who is also part of the film dropped a comment and wrote, “Pretty girl. Wishing you so much love and success.” On the other hand, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat commented, “Woot…Woot.” Actor Anuj Singh Duhan left a “mubaarakaaannn.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared some pictures from the party. In one picture, Nupur and Nawaz can be seen cutting the cake as the crew of the film has a big smile on their faces.

Sharing the picture, Nawaz wrote, “It's a wrap. It was more fun-filled because of the amazing co-actors Nupur Sanon, Sonnalli Seygall, Jassie Gill, Aasif Khan, and others. And, the coolest director to work with Navaniat Singh.”

"A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatres,” he concluded.

Take a look at Nawaz's post here:

About Noorani Chehra:

Back on February 14, 2022, the first look poster of the film was released. The film is a romantic comedy, bankrolled by Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah.

