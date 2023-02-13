NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor CONFIRMED To Play The Female Lead In Jr NTR’s Next Pan-India Film

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, the Mili star has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Jr NTR in his next pan-India film.

Directed by Kortala Siva, the film has been tentatively titled NTR 30. A report in Pinkvilla confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the film.

“NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” the report in Pinkvilla cited a source close to the film.

The report further added that the announcement will be made soon with a special photoshoot featuring Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s film will go on floors by the end of this month. The film is slated to be released in 2024. “Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries making it a proper Pan India affair,” the report further added.

It has also been reported that Janhvi Kapoor has asked for a bigger fee than her contemporaries, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur for her Telugu film.

Recently, in an interview during the promotions of her film Mili, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about wanting to work in South Indian film. “NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janata Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor,” the actor was quoted as saying in conversation with The Hindu.