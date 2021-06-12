In an interview, Mika called KRK a 'gadha' while reacting to Salman Khan's suit against KRK. Retaliating back KRK called Mika a 'chirkut singer' who was looking to gain publicity.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Mika Singh has released a diss track for actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK. The two have been fighting on social media for quite some time. A few weeks back, Mika had announced that he is working on a diss track for KRK. Now, the track has been released on YouTube.

On Friday, Mika released the diss track for KRK on his YouTube channel, featuring Vindhu Dara Singh in a cameo. Watch Mika's new song here:

Mika took to Twitter to announce the track and notoriously asked KRK to given his “genuine reviews” on the song. “Guys The most awaited song of the year #Krkkutta #Barkingdog is OUT NOW Music by @toshisabri @shaaribsabri. My beta @kamaalrkhan please give ur genuine reviews I have really worked hard on this song.” Mika wrote.

Reacting to it, KRK said “I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now, wait for my videos about all of them.” However, later the tweet was deleted by KRK.

The strife between Mika and KRK started after actor Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. In an interview, Mika called KRK a 'gadha' while reacting to Salman Khan's suit against KRK. Retaliating back KRK called Mika a 'chirkut singer' who was looking to gain publicity.

KRK claims that Salman got angry because of his negative reviews of Salman’s recently released movie ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He had mocked Salman for his role as a young character despite his actual age. KRK also made fun of the dubbing and direction of the film. However, Salman’s legal team has clarified that the defamation case was filed for the derogatory remarks made by KRK against the star.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan