New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Jubin Nautiyal on Saturday said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and shared some of his family's pictures on his social media accounts.

Jubin was in Gujarat to attend the Amrit Mahotsav festival that was launched by PM Modi. He, along with several other artists, also performed at the Amrit Mahotsav celebration and launched a patriotic song.

After this, the singer visited PM Modi's family and sought blessings from the prime minister's mother Heeraba. Jubin shared the pictures with the caption, that read, "Now I know why the PM is so Humble and down to earth. He got it from his Mama too. " He added a heart emoticon with the caption.

In the pictures, Jubin was carrying an olive green T-Shirt with a white shirt and blue jeans and he was looking amazing in it.

On the work front, Jubin recently released a song named "Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du", the song was a hit number and was loved by his fans. The lyrics of the song was penned by Manoj Muntashir. Tulsi Kumar also added a charm to the song with her voice. As soon as the T-Series released the song, fans flooded the comment section with praises for Jubin. One of the users wrote, "Jubin a man with a magical voice that strikes the heart."

Another wrote, "Jubin songs are touching the heart. Feel like 90s legend song."

The singer is currently working on releasing some non-film songs like Taaron Ke Shehar, Aatishbaazi, and Bewafa Tera Masoom.

