‘Now & Forever’: Hansika Motwani Shares FIRST Pics From Her Grand Wedding With Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani Wedding: The south diva shared the first pics from her lavish wedding ceremony with Sohael Khaturiya. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hansika Motwani, who recently got married to longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya, took to her social media account to post the first official pictures from her lavish wedding ceremony. The south star got married to her beau on December 4, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hansika Motwani posted a series of images with a caption, “Now&Forever 4.12.2022.” Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier on Monday, Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her hands, flaunting her bridal mehendi and a massive engagement ring. The new bride tagged groom Sohael Khaturiya with a red heart emoji in her story.

Hansika Motwani got married to Sohael Khaturiya in a grand wedding ceremony on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The duo’s wedding was a lavish affair with a restricted guest list of only close friends and family in attendance.

Several pictures and videos from Hansika Motwani’s wedding went viral on social media on Sunday night. The diva looked absolutely ethereal in a traditional red lehenga, while her groom opted for a classic ivory sherwani for their D-Day.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s pre-wedding festivities too were a grand affair. The duo hosted several parties for their guests, including a Mata Ki Chowki held in Mumbai.

The new bride and groom jetted off to Jaipur for their pre-wedding festivities and hosted a grand Sufi night, followed by an-all white pre-wedding bash, a Haldi ceremony, and a Mehendi night.

Earlier, Hansika Motwani shared pictures from her dream proposal in Paris. The ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ star dated her now-husband Sohael Khaturiya for several years before tying the knot with him this weekend.

Reportedly, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding will be made into a 4-part series and will air exclusively on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The series will follow their love story and will also showcase their wedding festivities.