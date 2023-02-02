Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With KGF Makers For His Next? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of Pathaan. The movie, which came out the day before Republic Day, broke a number of box office records and has earned Rs 634 crore worldwide and Rs 330.25 nett in India so far.

Recently, there have been rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Hombale Films, the production company owned by KGF, may work together on a movie following the success of Pathaan. The founder of Hombale has now spoken up about the persistent rumours and explained the reality behind them in an interview with India Today.

Vijay Kiragandur revealed that the rumours are baseless and there's no collaboration happening with Shah Rukh Khan as of now and said, "There were some rumours last month but there is no such plan. We haven't spoken to Shah Rukh or his associates. As of now, we are not planning to make any Hindi film – unless we get a really good script."

Shah Rukh also grabbed headlines recently after author Paulo Coelho singled him out on Twitter and praised him. The Brazilian novelist responded to a video shared by the star thanking his fans for gathering outside his Mumbai home, Mannat. One of the actor's greatest performances, in his opinion, was his 2010 movie My Name Is Khanwhich he also encouraged everyone to watch.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist)." One fan replied, "Wooww… and what a way to introduce to those who don’t know him." While another added, "Paulo thank you man you always stand by our king srk lots and lots of love (red heart emojis)."

Shah Rukh's role in My Name Is Khan has received appreciation from the author before as well. When the movie's seventh anniversary came around in 2017, Paulo congratulated the megastar on Twitter.

He had also shared a screenshot of his Facebook post which stated, "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

The actor had responded to Paulo by saying, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u." Shah Rukh played Rizwan, an autistic man who wants to meet the US President following the death of his stepson, in the film My Name Is Khan, which also saw the reunion of Shah Rukh and Kajol. Being a Muslim in the US exposes him to prejudice, and he works to reassure everyone around him that he is not a terrorist. The movie was written by Shibani Bathija and Niranjan Iyengar and was directed by Karan Johar.