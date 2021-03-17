FWICE statement for Gauahar Khan read, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gauahar Khan is swimming in the pool of controversies for allegedly being COVID positive. Yes, the actress has been issued a notice against by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday.

The notice states that she violated the rules of COVID-19 safety guidelines and went to work even after getting diagnosed with coronavirus. FWICE has banned Gauahar Khan for 60 days from working. The statement by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, read as, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set."

It further added, "Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence."

And now Gauahar Khan has reacted on the same on her social media handle. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Innshallah maa as saabreen Sabr n Shukr." She added, "The truth shall always prevail."

Recently, BMC had also filed an FIR against the actress for not following the COVID safety guidelines. However, they did not mention her name. But according to the reports it was indicating her.

Meanwhile. Gauahar Khan had denied getting diagnosed with coronavirus. Recently, her team even released a statement in media which asked people not to fall for rumours.

The statement published in Indian Express read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

It further stated, "Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time."

Meanwhile, FWICE, has asked the actress to not to come for shooting till 2 months until a fresh notice is issued.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal