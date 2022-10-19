Noti Binodini Biopic: Kangana Ranaut To Play Bengali Theatre Legend In New Film; All You Need To Know

Kangana Ranaut never ceases to amaze her fans with her choice of films. The actor, who will soon be seen as India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, has come up with another exciting project to add to her lineup.

Kangana will reportedly play the role of noted Bengali theatre artist Binodini Dasi, better known as Noti Binodini, in her upcoming film. Based on the theatre legend, the film will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who is known for his films ‘Parineeta’ with Vidya Balan and ‘Mardani’ with Rani Mukerjee. Prakash Kapadia of ‘Devdas’, ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will be scripting the biopic.

In an official press statement, Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on Pradeep Sarkar and said that she is thrilled to be a part of such a film. “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country,” read Kangana’s statement according to a report in PTI.

Who Is Binodini Dasi?

Binodini Dasi was born into a family of s*x workers in Kolkata and emerged as the most famous actress of the 19th century Bengal. In her career of over 12 years, Binodini, better known as Noti Binodini, played over 80 roles including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Kaikeyi, and Motibibi, among others.

The late actor is regarded as one of the first South Asian actresses in the world of theatre to write her own autobiography. Binodini became such a rage that European theatre lovers would often call her ‘the flower of native stages’.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s next ‘Emergency’ also stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and Mahima Choudhary and will release next year.