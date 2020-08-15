With the probe agencies launching a money-laundering inquiry, Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday slammed reports which claimed that the late actor used to pay the EMI of her flat.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Over two months has passed after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput but the mystery over his death doesn’t seem to end. With the theories and conspiracies around the death Rajput continuing, the probe agencies – CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – have now started a money-laundering inquiry.

With the probe agencies launching a money-laundering inquiry, Ankita Lokhande, the former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday slammed reports which claimed that the late actor used to pay the EMI of her flat.

In a series of tweets, the 35-year-old actress shared her bank statements and her flat’s registration documents, rubbishing reports that the EMI of a flat where she used to stay was deducted from Sushant’s account.

“Here I cease all the http://speculations. As transparent as I could http://be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say,” she said in a tweet.

Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say🙏 pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

“In continuation,” she wrote while sharing some other pictures, boosting her claims.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly used to pay the EMI of a Rs 4.5 crore flat that is located in Mumbai’s Malad where Ankita Lokhande used to stay.

“Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant's bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant's name,” news agency ANI quoted an ED officer as saying.

ED questions personal staff of Sushant in money laundering probe

The ED, meanwhile, questioned the personal staff of Sushant, including his servant, on Friday. According to media reports, the probe agency questioned Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to ED officials, Sawant was the servant at Sushant's residence and he was among the five people who saw the body of the late actor at his Bandra flat on June 14.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the probe agency asked Mewati, who was the accountant of Sushant, about the finances and accounts of the late actor and why he left the job and who used to give him instructions for payments and whether the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also gave him instructions.

