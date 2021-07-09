Mimi Teaser: Kriti Sanon starrer promises an experience like never before with the release of the teaser. Announces release date of the trailer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after months of speculation makers of Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi have dropped the first look, teaser of the film. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the teaser showcases the different stages of pregnancy, from excitement to stress filled trimester. Along with the teaser, the makers announced the release date of the Mimi trailer.

Sharing the teaser, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle, she announced the date of the trailer, that is, July 13, 2021. She captioned the teaser as "It’s nothing like what you’re expecting!😉Delivering the #Mimi trailer on 13th JULY, #Tuesday!Beyondddd Thrilled!! 👏🏻🤰🏻🦋 Stay tuned! #MimiTrailer13July"

After seeing the teaser, it seems that the film is beyond the stages of pregnancy and can tout to give some extraordinary or real-life kind of experience to viewers. Also, we can expect some really good music from Mimi.

Ahead of the teaser, Kriti teased her fans by dropping Mimi's first look from the movie and captioned it as "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned (sic)."

Talking about the film, it narrates the story of Mimi, who aspires to be an actress, ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. The things that follow after that not just change her as a person but also her life. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Apart from him, it also stars Sai Tamkhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release in 2020, however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the makers pushed the release date. Not being able to hold off the release anymore, producers of the film decided to release it on the OTT platform. The film is expected to release this month, however, no official date has been announced yet.

