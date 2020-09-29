FTTI director Bhupendra Kainthola, while announcing the development said that the tenure of the 74-year-old director will remain on the two posts till March 2023.

The Ministry of Information and broadcasting on Tuesday announced that noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the FTTI's governing council.

FTTI director Bhupendra Kainthola, while announcing the development said that the tenure of the 74-year-old director will remain on the two posts till March 2023.

The renowned filmmaker, born on December 6, 1954, at Lohore in Pakistan, is known for his critically acclaimed movies like Elizabeth (1998), and The Four Feathers (2002).

The acclaimed filmmaker also helmed some of the commercially super hits of Bollywood, like Mr India starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, and Bandit Queen based on the life events of Phoolan Devi. Shekhar Kapur also directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.



The previous FTII chief was BP Singh known for his role as the lead actor in TV serial CID. Singh was recently appointed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to its general assembly.

Meanwhile, the Film and Television Institute of India was set up by the government in 1960 inside the premises of Prabhat Studios located in Pune. The institute conducts various film-related courses including courses on directing, acting sound recording, editing cinematography and many more.

The FTII had earlier declared the results of the entrance test and is planning the future course. Online classes and training courses have been continuing.

"Wherever it is difficult for students to attend classes, the institute has been putting up the material on the website,” said the person cited above.

