Not Vulgarity But Reality: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React To IFFI Jury’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark

The jury at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday slammed director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ as “propaganda” and “vulgar”. The remarks were delivered as part of the closing ceremony by the head of IFFI jury, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid.

Bollywood star Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in ‘The Kashmir Files’ reacted to the Israeli filmmaker’s controversial remarks. Taking to his Twitter account, the veteran actor posted a cryptic message that read, “No matter how high the height of the lie is..It is always small in comparison to the truth.”

Actor Darshan Kumar, who also starred in a pivotal role in ‘The Kashmir Files’, said the film was not on vulgarity but reality. “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive …. But one can’t deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community… who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism… so this film is not on vulgarity but on reality,” said the actor while speaking to ANI.

A viral video from the film festival went viral in which the jury head, Nadav Lapid made controversial remarks about the film.

“I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions,” the IFFI jury head said in his speech.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” Lapid’s speech further added.

Released in March this year, ‘The Kashmir Files’ narrated the story about the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and the targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in the region.