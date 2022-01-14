New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra always manage to stay in the headline for some or the other reasons. The diva tied the knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and since then, the duo has been giving major couple goals to their fans. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about having kids with Nick Jonas.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, The Matrix 4 actress talked about her personal life, her marriage, and her plans of having a family. She told the portal, “They’re (children) a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens." When pointed out that both of them are too busy in their lives right now, the actress replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

She also shared that she and Nick equally aggress on slowing down when a kid comes into their lives. Talking about her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka said she had no hope of her settling down in life.

Priyanka also reacted to her divorce rumours with Nick after dropping her surname 'Jonas' from her Instagram account. For the unversed, the actress dropped both her surnames from her Instagram handle, after which various speculation surfaced on the internet that her marriage is in trouble.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” she said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen