New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri had claimed that the makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' did not invite the cast of his film on famous comedy show because of the absense of a 'big star', actor Anupam Kher clarified on the controversy in an interview. However, soon after the relevant snippet of that interview went viral, garnering a reaction from Kapil Sharma himself, Kher hinted that Kapil was being selective and should have posted the entire video instead.

“Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always!(sic),” Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, while quoting Kapil Sharma's tweet saying: Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me (and thanks to all those friends who gave me so much love despite not knowing truth. Be happy. Keep on smiling).

Speaking in an interview on Times Now, Kher had said, “To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film badi serious hai, main isme nahi ja sakta hun (I had told Harman, my manager, 'This film is very serious, I can't go on the show)'. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aa jaiye (Please come)'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film."

Vivek Agnihotri quickly added, "No, no, no. I don't think so."

Earlier this week, netizens had called for 'boycott' of The Kapil Sharma Show as it emerged that comedy reality show's makers did not invite the cast of 'The Kashmir Files' on the show.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 90s. It stars Anupam, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

