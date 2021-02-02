New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's highly anticipated magnum opus film Takht starring multiple stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. Ever since the film is announced movie buffs' has been eagerly waiting for the film however as per the latest news there is bad news for all of them.

The film which was announced in 2019 with great cheer, seems the film is never going to see the light of the day. As per reports doing rounds on entertainment portals, the film has been shelved and this time it is permanent. Earlier there was news that the film was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As per SpotBoye, a source close to the development told BollywoodLife that Karan Johar's directorial film has been shelved because of the creative differences. “Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht has been shelved permanently. It was put on hold due to COVID-19 earlier. However, the team developing it have been having a hard time sort their creative differences and be on the same page.”

The sources further added that since Takht has been shelved so now Karan Johar is working on a love story and for this, he is planning to cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads. The filmmaker has been working on the script ever since lockdown and recently narrated it to both Alia and Ranveer. As per source they loved the script and have given their verbal nod for the film.

For this film, Karan Johar will be donning the hat of a director and after long he will step into the intense zone and go back to something along the lines of his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv