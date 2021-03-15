Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. Recently, the actress shared a video on social media in which she updated her fans about her pregnancy.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Lisa Haydon is trying to beat the Monday blues of her fans with her picture. Recently, the Queen actress shared a photo on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump with a sexy pose.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the picture in which she was donning a grey jumpsuit and was looking gorgeous in it. She shared the photo with the caption that read, "Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza."

Have a dekko at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Isn't she looking amazing in it?

As soon as she posted the photo on the social media platform, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "You look amazing."

Another user wrote, "You are so beautiful, can't take my eyes off you."

Yet another wrote, "Gorgeous mama.. stay blessed always."

Talking about her pregnancy, Lisa is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. Recently, the actress shared a video on social media in which she updated her fans about her pregnancy. Not only this, but she also shared the gender of her third child and Lisa revealed that it's a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa also shared a picture a few days back in which she was showing off her baby bump and was donning an orange bikini top with blue jeans. She was looking amazing in the minimalistic look which she paired with her scintillating expressions.

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushil in which she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend. The film was released in the year 2016 and was directed by Karan Johar. She is popular for her roles in the films like Queen, Aisha, Housefull 3, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma