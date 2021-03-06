Taapsee Pannu whose property was raided by I-T officials has finally broken her silence. Read on to know how she reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: I-T raids at the properties of Bollywood celebs including, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, is creating a heavy buzz in the country. Ever since the news broke out, several politicians including, Tejashwi Yadav and Nawab Malik have been accusing the government of ordering the raid as these celebs criticised the policies of the Modi-government.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted to these allegations and said, "First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013. It "wasn't an issue (in 2013). It's an issue now."

Now, after being silent for three days, actress Taapsee Pannu has finally come out of her den and has reacted to the I-T raids. Taking to her Twitter handle, she addressed the allegations made against her and cracked a joke in the series of tweets.

In a series of tweets she wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before."

In the third tweet, she reacted to Nirmala Sitharaman's 2013 raid and said that there was no raid at her property. "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister Folded hands P.S- “not so sasti” anymore," she tweeted.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the I-T raids on people connected to Phantom films for tax evasion. Calling the Tax Chor she tweeted, "They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence... From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for?"

They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ...

From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for ? https://t.co/XSUhBQYpKA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021



Meanwhile, I-T officials are carrying out searches in 30 locations across Mumbai and Pune. So far they have found discrepancies of more than Rs 650 crore. "Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv