Not Shah Rukh Khan But Priyanka Chopra's Reaction Is What You Shouldn't Miss In This Video | Watch

THE two superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, attended the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. Even though they did not interact at the event, a video of Priyanka clapping for Shah Rukh Khan as he received an award went viral on social media.

The video was shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan page. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen walking to the stage and Priyanka and other people in the audience clap for him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starred together in Don, Don 2 and Billu Barber.

Moreover, a video of Hollywood star Sharon Stone and Shah Rukh's interaction has also gone viral. The Casino star had a big fan moment after seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

When the host introduced Shah Rukh Khan at the event, Sharon gasped and said 'Oh My God' after seeing him. Shah Rukh Khan saw Sharon's surprised reaction and greeted her.

Shah Rukh also talked about his upcoming films and revealed some details about Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki'. In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

He added, "It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan and Jawan as well. He will reportedly have a cameo role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.