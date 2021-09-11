Not many know, Kangana Ranaut was not the first choice for Jayalalitha's role. Here's what veteran actress Simi Garewal revealed...scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Thalaivii, a biopic on late politician J Jayalalitha, hit the theatres on September 10, 2021. The film is garnering immense praise from both audience and critics. However, more than that, Kangana is being praised for her impeccable acting skills in the movie.

But, not many know that Kangana Ranaut was not the first choice for Jayalalitha's role. Yes, you read that right, recently, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to her Twitter handle and praised the acting skills of Kangana. She further revealed that former Tamil Nadu politician wanted actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to essay her role in her biopic.

Simi attended the special screening of the film, and since then, she is completely in awe of Kangana's acting abilities. In her tweet, she said further added that Jayalalitha would have approved Kangana's portrayal.

"Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal??. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!" Simi's tweet read.

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

Apart from praising Kangana, Simi also praised Arvind Swamy for his portrayal as MGR. She wrote, "You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ's childhood..I wish they hadn't. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that's only my opinion."

Thalaivii, helmed by A. L. Vijay, has been released simultaneously in two Indian languages--Hindi and Telugu. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Raj Arjun, Bhagyashree and Nassar in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown in several states, the makers pushed the release date.

