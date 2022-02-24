New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been hitting the headlines for a long time due to his connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. During the investigation, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi's names also surfaced, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called them for further investigation. Now in a fresh media report, three Bollywood actresses' names have also been connected with the case including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

As per the report in India Today, Sukesh on WhatsApp introduced himself to Sara Ali Khan as Surja Reddy. The conman told Sara that he would like to present a luxurious car to Sara. However, the actress refused. Further, Sara revealed to the ED officers that after refusing on several occasions, she accepted a box of chocolates. However, the conman also sent her a Franck Muller watch along with the box of chocolates.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor then, the actress mentioned that she said that the conman allegedly gifted items worth over Rs 18 lakh was given to Janhvi.

Back in 2021, Leena Maria Paul approached the actress for inaugurating her luxe nail salon - The Nail Artistry in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021.

Jahnvi said that she was unaware of Sukesh and Leena's backgrounds and inaugurated the salon in Bengaluru and received payment of Rs. 18.94 lakh as a professional fee along with a Christian Dior tote bag.

Sukesh also approached Bhumi Pednekar and offered to gift her a car. However, during the investigation, the actress denied that she did not receive any gifts or cars from him.

For the unversed, Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail and is currently under prosecution for Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The ED arrested conman and Leena Maria Paul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen