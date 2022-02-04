New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. Ever since the teaser was released, movie buffs were eager to witness Alia in the never-seen-before avatar as a madam in the red light area. After the release of the trailer, netizens were bowled over the actress' acting, but Vijay Raaz came as a surprise package.

In the film, Vijay, essaying a role of a transgender named Razia, is pitted against Alia Bhatt. On seeing his acting skills, netizens flooded Twitter with lauding comments. One of the users wrote, "Maa ka nam kaafi nahi hai na..?!Chalo, baap ka nam Devanand ??Wow..What a trailer!!," another user wrote, "Vijay Raaz absolutely nailed it". A fan wrote, "you may not like her , but you can't deny the fact that she is one of the best actress of this generation what a impactful trailer, damn alia"

Here have a look at the reactions:

This is one of the best trailer

No doubt to say about it that This movie will be worth watching here we all should get ready to watch it.. really Excited

Mindblowing trailer

you may not like her , but you can't deny the fact that she is one of the best actress of this generation ✨

what a impactful trailer, damn alia🌙

what a impactful trailer, damn alia🌙



Full goosebumps waale feeling hai trailer mein, possibly the best work of @aliaa08



AJAY DEVGN is the only one whose extended cameo can overshadow the leads presence !!

Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and other B-town celebs also took to their social media handle, lauding Alia Bhatt and others acting skills in the film. Anushka wrote, "What a FIRECRACKER of a trailer and actor @aliabhatt!!" while Neetu wrote, "Uff outstanding"

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Releasing in two Indian languages--Hindi and Telugu, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. It will clash with Ajit Kumar's highly-anticipated movie Valimai, releasing on February 24, 2022. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

