'Not Just A Film, It’s An Emotion': Anil Kapoor On SRK's Pathaan

Pathaan is the most-anticipated Bollywood film of 2023. The excitement for the film is not limited to fans but also members within the industry are eager to watch it. Anil Kapoor is one such industry figure to express his excitement for the Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Siddharth Anand.

On January 25, soon after Pathaan released, Anil Kapoor had only words of praise for the action flick. Quote-tweeting a post by Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor wrote, "#Pathaan is not just a film, it's an emotion," and tagged SRK and Deepika Padukone to the post. He further wrote, "Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!"

The post quote-tweeted by Anil Kapoor has SRK saying, "#Pathaan is finally here...milte hai bade parde par!" urging fans to book tickets and watch the film in theatres.

Previously, Ajay Devgn too had spoken about Pathaan and praised the film. At the trailer launch of his film Bhoola, Ajay said, "After the film (Drishyam 2), became a super hit I would say, we need more three-four super hit films. Because after the pandemic things have slowed down. We need to inculcate that habit among people to come to theatres to watch a film. So, let's keep our fingers crossed.

"I want every film to be a super duper hit. Now Pathaan is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart."

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan responded to Ajay Devgn's kind words. He said, " Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent."

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Pathaan, a spy thriller film, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.