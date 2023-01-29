Not Hrithik Roshan But KGF Star Yash To Play 'Ravana' In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly working on 'Ramayana' and there has been a lot of anticipation regarding the star cast. Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Ravana in the film, but he has now reportedly backed out of the project. As per latest buzz, the makers have approached KGF star Yash to play the role of Ravana.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan backed out of the project because he did not want to play back to back negative roles.

"Hrithik Roshan doesn't want to play back-to-back negative roles. While he loved the script of Ramayan, he wants to be the hero now, as fans love him as a hero over a villain. After several rounds of discussions with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena, he decided to take a step back," a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added, "Rocking Star Yash is on the lookout for a script. His work is managed by an agency run by Madhu Mantena, who feels that Yash fits the bill for Ravana. They have already initiated talks with Yash and the Rocking Star has shown good interest in the film."

It was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Talking about the adaptation of Ramayana on the big screen, filmmaker Om Raut has directed 'Adipurush'. The movie will release in June 2023.

The movie received a lot of criticism for its poor VFX and some expressed their dissatisfaction with the portrayal of the characters.

Amid the backlash, Adipurush's director Om Raut released an official statement and announced the movie's new release date. It was earlier slated to release on January 16, 2023. The movie will now release on June 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nitesh Tiwari has directed 'Bawal', which will release in April 2023. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead role and the star cast has already finished shooting for the film.