'Not Available For Rs 299': John Abraham On Why He Didn't Want His Films To Release On OTT

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently revealed that he is a 'big screen hero' and does not want people to watch him on OTT screens.

Posted By: Mallika MehzabeenPublish Date: Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:09 AM IST
File Image

Bollywood actor John Abraham has a jam-packed schedule as he is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns'. The actor was last seen in the film Attack Part 1 which was released on OTT platforms in May. Now, John has opened up on the reason that he wants to remain on the big screens instead of appearing on the OTT platforms.

During an interview with ETimes, John revealed his thoughts on OTT platforms. The actor said he 'love the OTT space' However, only when he acts as a producer.

“As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen,” he told ETimes.

Further, the actor said that he does not like people watching him on OTT screens for Rs 299 or 499 as a subscription fee. He revealed that it will make him feel offended if someone at home stop his film in between. He said that he wants to remain the 'big screen hero' instead of appearing on the big screen.

“I am a big-screen hero, and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it,” John added.

For the unversed, John is also a producer, and his production company named 'John Abraham Entertainment' has produced several films including the 2012 film Vicky Donor directed by Shoojit Sircar, and the 2013 film Madras Cafe.

Meanwhile, on John's work front, the actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit the big screens in January next year. Apart from Pathaan, John will also appear in Ek Villian Return which also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film will release on July 29.

