New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan is a favourite kid of paparazzi. Little Tim who recently celebrated his 4th birthday grabs enormous attention due to his cute and charming looks, however, at times he gets irritated and refuses to pose for them. Something like this recently, happened, when Taimur was walking with his mother Kareena and refused to get clicked.

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, we can see Taimur walking with his mother Kareena and grandmother Babita Kapoor, while Kareena kept on walking ignoring the shutterbugs, Taimur couldn't and turn around to lash on them and asked them to leave. He repeatedly screamed at them, "not allowed" while gesturing the same with his hands as well. Laal Singh Chaddha actress tried to grab his hand to take him along but agitated Taimur budged her and kept screaming at paps. However, she eventually held his hand and him with her.

Here have a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Meanwhile, Kareena who is pregnant with her second baby with Saif is set to release a comprehensive book on pregnancy, the book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible" will launch in next year. The actress chose the occasion of her son Taimur's birthday to announce the book, taking to Instagram, she shared the post and wrote, "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena is going to share screen space with Aamir Khan in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 25th December this year, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have postponed the date to 24th December 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv