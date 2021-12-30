New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actress, dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The actress taking to her social media handle broke the news. She wrote, "I am currently battling from Covid and it has hit me real hard."

Nora posted an Instagram story and wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, i am currently batting Covid..it has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision."

She also asked her fans and others to take precautions and wear masks as the virus is spreading very fast. She wrote, "Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

"Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," She further mentioned that she has not be doing well but taking proper care of herself and that it can happen to anyone.

Apparently, a few social media pages circulated Nora's photos and videos attending an event to which her official spokesperson issued a clarification statement.

Nora Fatehi's publicist issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid -19 on December 28. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations.

Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday is from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures."

Earlier, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others have also tested positive for the infectious virus.

Posted By: Ashita Singh