Nora Fatehi's Electrifying Performance In Shimmery Ensemble Sets FIFA Fan Fest Stage On Fire | Watch

The O Saki Saki dancer, Nora Fatehi left her fans in awe with her scintillating performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Toronto-born, the 30-year-old dancer, dressed in a larger-than-life ensemble set the stage on fire with her moves. Several videos of Nora grooving on her popular numbers are doing rounds on social media.

The actress shared a few snippets of her glamorous look on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. She looked like an absolute diva in an outfit by fashion designer house Falguni Shane Peacock India. She decked up herself in a silver sequined see-through ensemble. That she accessorised with classic silver stilettos.

Nora added more glam to her look with a dramatic hot pink shrug enveloping her, and featuring pink frill details at the borders. “The category is glam. Last night's stage outfit for my performance at FIFA World Cup Fan Fest,” wrote the actor on her Instagram. Check out her pictures here:

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Fatehi's amazing performance at the Cup fan fest, held at Al Bidda Park in Doha. In the videos, Nora stage was on fire as she danced to her hit songs such as O Saki Saki and others. She could also be seen shaking a leg on the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky.

Meanwhile, a day back, the performer took to her insta handle to share her excitement on being welcomed at the event and hearing her name being called out in the stadium. She wrote, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning.."