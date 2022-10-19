Nora Fatehi’s Dance Show Cancelled By Bangladesh Government Due To THIS Reason | Read

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi was denied permission to perform at a dance show in Bangladesh by the nation’s government. Though all the preparations were already underway in Dhaka, the Ministry of Culture of Bangladesh denied the permission at the last minute.

According to reports, Nora Fatehi was to perform at the upcoming Women Entrepreneur Awards ceremony being held in Bangladesh’s Dhaka. Organizer of the event, Jahan Maria, had submitted an application to let Nora Fatehi perform at the show. However, the Bollywood star was denied to perform at the event.

A statement by the Ministry of Culture of Bangladesh read, “in view of the global situation, regarding the Bangladesh Bank's memorandum to maintain the foreign currency reserves in the country, permission cannot be given to the women entrepreneur Indian actress Nora Fatehi to participate in the award at the Bangabandhu International Convention Hall on November 18 (today) organized by the Women Leadership Corporation.”

The ministry noted that the central bank’s restrictions on dollar payments due to a “dwindling foreign exchange reserves fell to $36.33 billion as of October 12 – from $46.13 billion a year ago to cover nearly four months of imports.”

According to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, the deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund, the IMF is preparing to send its first negotiation mission to Bangladesh later this month to open talks with the government on loans the country has sought.

The reserves are said to be “ "are still at a comfortable level, but the direction has been going down," she said at a media briefing on October 13. The IMF is discussing an economic program that will "contain measures to stabilize the economy and to avoid a further downturn in the economy,” according to a report in India Today.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is currently busy with her dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which she judges along with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.