Nora Fatehi’s ‘Brad Pitt Slid Into My DM’ Remark Trolled On Social Media, Netizens Say ‘He Does Not Use Instagram’

Nora Fatehi has caught the eye of the netizens for her recent remarks on Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt. Recently, social media users dug into one of Nora’s interviews from September, where she mentioned that the ‘Bullet Train’ star slid into her direct messages on social media.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Nora Fatehi was asked in an interview to name the ‘most famous person’ to have slid into her DMs on social media. To this, the ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ hitmaker replied, “The most famous person who slid into my DMs, wait for it, you’re not ready… Brad Pitt.”

Nora’s answer got a mixed response from netizens across social media, with several mentioning how it is impossible as Brad Pitt is not on Instagram. “I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram,” read one comment on the Reddit thread. “Impossible. He ain't on social media,” read another. Another user mentioned the rumors of her link up with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and wrote, ““So, Brad Pitt’s been in her dms,yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?”

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi was linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekha in the Rs 200 crore money laundering scam, which also involved actor Jacqueline Fernandez. According to a report in ANI, Nora claimed in front of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police that she was a “victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator”. She also presented the screenshots of her chats with Sukesh to the police.

Nora was also questioned about being gifted a BMW by the conman, to which she said that she refused the offer as she already had a BMW. According to reports, Sukesh initially tried to trick Nora, but once he wasn’t successful in his attempt, he tried his hands on Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Nora is currently busy with her dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ which she judges along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.