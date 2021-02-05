Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: On Nora's birthday, we are bringing five hit songs of the Moroccan beauty that will make you go weak in knees, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's dancing queen Nora Fatehi, who has managed to steal the heart of the netizens with her killer moves is going to turn a year older on Saturday, February 6. The Moroccan beauty shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' that was featured in John Abraham's film Satyamev Jayate in 2019 and after that, she did back to back hit songs and was also featured in several films including Remo D'Souza's film Street Dancer 3D.

On Nora Fatehi's birthday, we are bringing five hit songs of the Morrocan beauty that will make you go weak in knees:

1. Garmi

2. Dilbar

3. O Saki Saki

4. Ek Toh Kum Zindgani

5. Baby Marvake Maanegi

Nora has a huge fan base on social media and she is pretty much active on the photo-sharing platform too. She enjoys a massive fan following of 22.1 Million followers on Instagram. Whenever the Dilbar girl shares a photo or video on the photo-sharing app, her fans make sure to make it go viral.

Recently, Nora shared a picture on social media from the shoot of her recently released song Chhorh Denge. She was looking gorgeous as ever in that picture. Nora was carrying a black crop top and black and white skirt. She donned it with the statement silver jewelry and was looking amazing in the boho look. She captioned the post that read, "Ho Mann... Bhar gaya hai jo humse.. Sare Rishte tod dege! Jis din aadat banenge.. uss din hi chorh denge.."

Nora has even appeared in the reality TV drama show Bigg Boss season 9. After that, the actress did several hit songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Naach Meri Rani, Garmi, and many others.

Her recently released song 'Chhorh Denge' has managed to cross 2.3 crore views in just 1 day of its release, at the time of writing this article.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma