Nora Fatehi's Belly Dance On Yacht Is Perfect Example Of How To Celebrate Your Birthday | Watch

Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday in Dubai on Monday. During a recent interview, she expressed how lucky she was to have a tight-knit group of friends from around the world and that her plan was to gather everyone in Dubai for the first time to celebrate with her. Pictures and videos from her birthday celebration have now gone viral on social media, showing that the actress had a blast with her friends.

Nora Fatehi posted a video on Instagram of herself belly-dancing on a yacht while her friends cheered her on. She captioned the post, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior."

For the yacht party, Nora wore a floral printed outfit consisting of a bralette and flowy skirt. She also shared additional videos and pictures from her birthday celebration on her Instagram stories, including a clip of her walking on the red carpet while her friends took photos and videos of her.

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

Some photos and videos shared online gave a glimpse of the birthday cake and bouquets Nora received. It is evident that she had a gala time with her friends. See more photos below.

Nora's look:

Nora Fatehi was stunning in a floral-print crop top with a plunging neckline and a matching knee-length skirt. She showed off her midriff and paired her outfit with a Dolce and Gabbana choker necklace, ear studs, sunglasses, and a pink handbag. She completed her look with yellow heels and looked stunning on her birthday.