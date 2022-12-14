Nora Fatehi Upset Over Comparisons With Malaika Arora, Says 'It Takes Away From Things I Am Doing'

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora had an in-depth discussion about the reports of constant competition between them, and how they are continually pitted against each other. Both Malaika and Nora are known for their incredible dancing skills and have judged a number of dance reality shows.

Nora expressed that she considered the comparisons to be "disrespectful". "Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don't talk about today. It's not just disrespectful for you, it's disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing," she said.

Malaika too agreed with her and said, "If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show."

However, when Nora asked Malaika if she ever felt disheartened by the same, the latter replied, "I'm human at the end of the day. There are days at the end of the day when I say, 'Oh that job could have been mine and now someone else has it.' That happens all the time. Things like that can break you. You know that someone out there is prettier and younger, and you have to deal with that."

At one point on the show, Nora was also seen exiting a meeting with Malaika in which they talked about their performance on Chaiyya Chaiyya with choreographer Terence Lewis. However, it was a prank.

Previously, on the show, Malaika had opened up about her relationship with former husband Arbaaz Khan to filmmaker Karan Johar. When Kjo asked her, "What's your relationship with Arbaaz Khan now? We haven't chatted about that in a while," She told him that her equation with him is "way better now".

She said "Did you feel the need to reach out when he had a breakup recently? It was written about, I don't know, I'm not sure." KJo said, without taking names, to which Malaika replied saying, "I don't know, I will be very honest. I'm not even that kind of person who asks Arhaan (Malaika and Arbaaz's son) what's going on? I don't do that."

Moving In With Malaika, produced by Banijay Asia, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.