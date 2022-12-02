  • News
Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is being trolled on social media for holding the Indian Nation Flag incorrectly during her performance at FIFA Fanfest in Qatar.

By SWATI SINGH
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 12:31 PM IST
Nora Fatehi Trolled For Holding National Flag Upside Down At FIFA Fanfest; Netizens Call It 'Disrespect'

Nora Fatehi set the stage abaze with her electrifying performance at the FIFA fanfest that held on 29th November, 2022 in Qatar. The well-known dancer received immense praise for her on-stage performance as she represented the Indian flag, but now she is being criticized for holding the Tiranga incorrectly.

Nora is being brutally ridiculed by internet users after a video of her holding the Indian flag upside down went viral on social media. A Twitter user wrote, "Shame on you #NoraFatehi for disrespecting our national flag, Tiranga. At #FIFAWorldCup event! Totally intolerable. Absolutely condemnable, and actionable act, " another one tweeted, "Nora Fatehi, Best candidate to join #BharatJodaYatra as she started insulting our National flag Tiranga..." 

A person also tweeted, "IF YOU DONT KNOW HOW TO RESPECT IT THEN PLEASE DONT REPRESENT OR HOLD THE INDIAN FLAG ,NEVER FORGET IT IS THE INDIAN AUDIANCE BECAUSE OF WHOM YOU ARE STANDING THERE #STOPDISRESPECTINGINDIANFLAG #NoraFatehi #NoraFIFAWorldCup."

While some also came out in support of the Moroccan beauty, as evident from the reactions that the netizens have been pouring in on the micro-blogging site. Check out the reactions here:

