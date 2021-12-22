New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi who was summoned by ED in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar now will act as the prosecution witness in the case. As there is no official statement out from the actress yet but several media reports suggest that Nora has accepted to act as a witness against conman.

According to India Today, "The ED suspects that Nora Fatehi was allegedly gifted a BMW by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, she later revealed that Chandrashekhar gave her the car and that his wife, Leena Maria Paul, had also given her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a "token of love"."

The actress was under the scanner of ED for a long time for being connected in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. She was encountered by ED on October 14 before and during the probe the alleged gifts were discussed.

In the charge sheet filed against her, it was revealed that Sukesh gifted Nora a BMW car in December 2020. But, Nora denied it and instead said that the was given to her by Sukesh's wife Leena Maria in exchange for participation in an event in Chennai.

“Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” said a statement issued on behalf of Nora Fatehi.

Apart from Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned by ED in the same case. She also received gifts from conman and he apparently promised the actress to produce Rs 500 crore movie for her.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others are convicted of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to extort Rs 200 crore.

Posted By: Ashita Singh