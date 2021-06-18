Nora Fatehi left her Insta family in splits after posting a video on the popular trend 'baggy clothes v/s bikini. Scroll down to watch

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's beauty Nora Fatehi is one such actress who never fails to impress her fans with her humour and witness. The gorgeous dancer is an avid social media user, and never misses the trend or viral challenges on social media. Recently, the Moroccan beauty posted a sexy picture in a bikini on her social media handle, but the actress has dropped a twist in her look.

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi left her Insta family in splits after posting a video on popular trend 'baggy clothes v/s bikini. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in a pink baggy zipper, and as the music drops, she adds a black two-piece over her zipper. She captioned this video as "Showing myself in a bikini..🤭🥵😂"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

As soon as she dropped the post, several celebs and fans flooded her comment section with hilarious messages. Celebs such as Rhea Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, dropping laughing emoji while her fans dropped hearts in the comment section.

Talking about her filmy career, Nora rose to fame after grooving on Dilbar in the film Satyamev Jayate, starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur. As soon as the song was released, it topped the charts crossing one billion views on YouTube. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the dancer and went on to groove on several chartbuster songs such Kamariya, Ek toh kum zindagani and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora has also starred in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, which co-starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva.

Not just this, she is also a producer and has sung with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her next film Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and others in pivotal roles. The film will directly stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv