Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For ‘Trying To Destroy Her Career’: 5 Things To Know About The Defamation Case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against industry fellow Jacqueline Fernandez. In the lawsuit, Nora alleged that the ‘Cirkus’ star made false allegations against her with ‘malicious intent’ in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekar.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the defamation case filed by Nora Fatehi against Jacqueline Fernandez and the ongoing cold war between the actors:

-Jacqueline Fernandez came under the ED’s radar after it was alleged that she received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar worth over Rs 5 crore, including expensive bags, a horse etc.

-Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez implied that she was being falsely accused in the case while Nora Fatehi and many other Bollywood divas too received high-end gifts from the conman.

-In her lawsuit, Nora Fatehi said that Jacqueline Fernandez, along with 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint, made statements in “bad faith” and with “mala fide intention” which were circulated by the media houses intended to defame Nora.

-Nora Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez tried to ‘tarnish’ her image to pave her own way into the industry. “It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” the complaint filed by Nora Fatehi read.

-Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet as currently on interim bail. The hearing of her regular bail was held in the Patiala High Court in Delhi on December 12, 2022.