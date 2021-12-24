New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest dancers in Bollywood, she never leaves a chance to woo her fans with her sexy moves. Lately, she featured in Guru Randhawa's new single Dance Meri Rani and as expected the music video has created a buzz on all social media platforms. Now, the actress has given her fans a new challenge by starting the #DanceMeriRani challenge.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a BTS video, wherein she is grooving on her recent release song, giving her fans major vibes of Colombian singer Shakira. She captioned the video as "Lets go! The dance challenge is officially on! The best videos will be posted on my main feed! Show me your moves Tag me and #Dancewithnora #Dancemerirani P.s ive already started seeing some OUTSTANDING videos"

As soon as she shared the song, fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages and heart and fire emoticons.

For unversed, Dance Meri Rani is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Rashmi Virag and directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. In the music, Tanishk has added a new element of Afro-style music.

Talking about the song, Nora in a statement said, "As an artist, I always strive to deliver diverse content that impresses the audience. The public today is very aware, so it is very important that we treat them with something new and interesting always.I’m grateful to all the love people across the world showered on ‘Nach Meri Rani’ and I felt responsible to my audience to take ‘Dance Meri Rani’ to one step higher, and hence, we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat.”

