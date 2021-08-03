Nora's photoshoot pictures are actually from her look from the upcoming episode of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane 3 where she will be making a guest appearance. Scroll down to see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As if her exceptional belly-dancing skills were not enough that now Nora Fatehi is killing it with her oh-so-glamorous photoshoot. Yes, the diva recently posed in a saree where she was looking nothing less than a dream. Although Nora hardly ever fails to impress us with her impeccable sense of style be it the red carpet looks or her airport fashion, but this time we were stumped by her beauty as the actress looked ultra-hot in her Indian avtar.

Nora's photoshoot pictures are actually from her look from the upcoming episode of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane 3 where she will be making a guest appearance. Her photos found their way to the internet and left fans mesmerized with her looks. In the clicks, the 'Bhuj' actress was seen posing in a sequined bubblegum pink coloured saree with a cut-sleeved blouse.

She teamed her look with a little makeup including glossy eyes and a hint of lipcolour.

Nora left her wavy hair open and kept her accessory game minimalistic with studs, rings and stilettoes.

The actress even took to her social media handle to share one of the pictures from her shoot saying, "Oops, my heart went…"

Isn't she looking absolutely stunning?

As soon as the photos were shared, it made fans go gaga over the gorgeous lady and they couldn't help but gush over her beauty. One fan wrote, "so hot", meanwhile, another one said, "Gorgeous". A lot of her admirers even dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Nora is wearing a saree from Akanksha Gajria label meanwhile her jewellery is from Ayana Silver Jewellery and RishiRich Jewels. On the other hand, celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani had styled her for the look.

Nora's ensemble combines the celebrity-approved trend of sequinned sarees with the flirty bubblegum pink colour. Sequin sarees are the fad this festive season, and Nora's look should definitely be on your radar.

So guys, how did you like Nora's beautiful saree look? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal