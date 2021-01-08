On the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, which was released last January.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has made a shocking revelation on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want and the former has finally expressed her desire to marry this popular celeb kid. Now, you people must be wondering, who that lucky boy is? It is none other than the munchkin of Bollywood and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan aka 'Tim'.

In the show, Nora said that she would want to marry Tim when he is older. Kareena told her that she and Saif are a big fan of her dancing skills. To this, Nora said that she hopes when Taimur gets older, we can think of an engagement or marriage between him and her.

However, Kareena was shocked after listening to her statement and after that, she started laughing over it and said that well he is four right now and there is a long way to go. To which, Nora replied and said that it is fine for her and she will wait for him.

Taimur was born in 2016 and since then he has been the favourite child of shutterbugs. Kareena is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan that is due in early 2021.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, which was released last January. Recently, she was seen in Guru Randhwa's music album Naach Meri Rani that crosses the 300-million views mark on YouTube.

She will soon be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, the film revolves around the story of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma