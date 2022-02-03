New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi likes to stroll around the world and explore new things. She is recently enjoying a lavish vacation in Dubai with her friends. The B-Town gal likes to share each and every exciting update of her life on social media. Nora recently shared a photo that will probably blow your mind. In her latest clicks, Nora is hanging around with her Lion friends!

Its gutsy! Posing with lions, the actress seemed very calm and composed and there was not even a freckle on her head. Sharing the pictures, Nora captioned it, "Its that Lion energy from now on😏 …they so beautiful tho."

Yes, she posted a series of photos in which, she is sitting beside the Lions, not one but two lions, and posing for a picture. Interestingly, the lions are also posing with her and seeing the camera. In another picture, the lions are just in no mood for any more pictures as they are distracted but Nora seems confident.

Eversince she posted the photos, netizens have flocked the post with comments and likes. In just a few minutes, the post has garnered over 499,669 likes.

A day ago, Nora taking to her Insta, shared her Bikini-clad photos which took the internet by storm. She looked ravishing in a black bikini hanging by the pool. Probably thinking of her next luxe vacay. Sharing the pics she wrote, "Planning my next vacay… who wants to join.. 😎🖤."

Earlier, Nora had tested positive for covid-19, which was difficult for her as the first few days she was very affected by the virus. Eversince Nora tested negative, she has been in Dubai vacaying.

On the work front, Nora just did a music video 'Naach Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa. The MV is hit and many celebs and fans are grooving it already.

