New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi's new song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 got released on November 10 which once again has left all her fans impressed. In the song, Nora is looking absolutely stunning.

After the release of her song, the internet is flooded with the #Kusukusuchallenge as her fans cannot stop themselves from grooving on the beats of this song. The challenge is getting viral on social media and Nora herself too is busy promoting the song by sharing some of the challenge videos on her social media handle.

Recently Nora took her Instagram to share a video of underprivileged girls who are dancing on the song Kusu Kusu. Sharing the video, Nora lauded the efforts of those kids and wrote, " OMG, this is so cute! U guys are sooo amazing!!!."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In the video, three small girls can be seen dancing to Nora's song with great determination, these girls are moving very professionally syncing to each and every beat of the song.

Nora's comment section is filled with comments as internet users also seemed impressed by their dance. Till now the video has garnered 285,338 views and many likes on Instagram.

Watch the song here:

Talking about the song, Nora has fired up the music video with her moves. Kusu Kusu is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi and the music of the song is given by Tanisk Bagchi.

Talking about the movie, Satyameva Jayate 2, the film is a vigilante drama. The film features John Abraham in the triple role of father and two sons, who stand on the opposite side of the ideological divide. The film also features Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, and Divya Khosla Kumar. Satyameva Jayate 2 will get released in theatres on November 25, 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh