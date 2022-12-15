Nora Fatehi Opens Up On Rumours Of Her Fight With Malaika Arora: 'She Can Smack My...'

On the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi put together one of the hottest dance videos ever with their Chaiyya Chaiyya collaboration. The Bollywood superstars undoubtedly set the stage on fire. After the performance, Nora reflected on her former days as a model at a show where Malaika was the main face.

"When I came to India seven years ago, my initial assignment was a modelling assignment where I was standing right behind Malaika and she was the brand ambassador. I was in the background. That time I told her, I was a huge fan of hers and watched all her dance videos. And today, I’m dancing with her," she said.

Malaika commended Nora and said that she has come a long way, through her own diligent efforts. Terence then told them, "Now you girls don't fight," to which Nora jokingly replied, "No, there's only love between us. She can smack my b**ty if she wants though."

On the previous episode, Malaika and Nora had discussed the constant rumours about their rivalry, and how they are usually compared with each other. Throughout the episode, Nora confessed that she considered the comparisons to be "disrespectful". Both Malaika and Nora are famous for their incredible dancing styles and have been part of numerous dance-based reality shows.

Nora said, "Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don't talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it's disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing."

Replying to this, Malaika said, "If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show."

Moving In With Malaika, produced by Banijay Asia, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.